Tata Nexon all Variants: Features, fuel types, colours and specifications

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Nexon, a subcompact crossover SUV that has gained immense attention in no time. It debuted in 2017 and has become one of India’s best-selling SUVs. The Nexon has a strong and modern appearance and various innovative functions. The Nexon is noted for its large interior, smooth ride quality, and outstanding value for money, making it a popular option among customers in India.

Variants and trims

The different trim levels and variants that are available in petrol and diesel fuel types for the Tata Nexon are-

1. Tata Nexon Smart – Rs 9.02 lakh

At its core, this variety exemplifies cost and excellence. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 5MT gearbox provide a pleasant ride. There are six airbags, ESC, hill hold control, multi-drive modes, a two-spoke steering wheel, LED lighting, and more. Variants under this trim level include:

  • 2 Smart

2. Tata Nexon Smart+ – Rs 10.17 lakh

The Smart+ builds on the Smart’s base, adding a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, four speakers, and much more to reinforce its status as a tech-friendly alternative. Variants under this trim level include:

  • 2 Smart Plus
  • 2 Smart Plus AMT

3. Tata Nexon Smart+ S – Rs 10.83 lakh

This variation takes luxury to the next level, adding automatic headlights, wipers, a sunroof, and attractive roof rails.

4. Tata Nexon Pure – Rs 10.83 lakh – 14.38 lakh

Pure embodies sophistication and technology. In addition to the Smart+ features, it has LED strips, touch-based HVAC controls, a digital instrument cluster, and voice commands.

The different variants available are-

  • 2 Pure
  • 2 Pure S
  • 2 Pure AMT
  • 2 Pure S AMT

5. Tata Nexon Creative – Rs 12.70 lakh – 17.22 lakh

This version is where things become interesting. Aside from inheriting the Pure’s amenities, the Creative trim adds 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic temperature control, a reverse camera, an e-shifter, a paddle shifter, and other luxurious benefits. The variants are:

  • 2 Creative
  • 2 Creative Dark Edition
  • 2 Creative AMT
  • 2 Creative Plus
  • 2 Creative Plus Dark Edition
  • 2 Creative AMT Dark Edition
  • 2 Creative Plus S
  • 2 Creative DCA
  • 2 Creative Plus AMT
  • 2 Creative Plus S Dark Edition
  • 2 Creative Plus DCA Dark Edition

6. Tata Nexon Fearless – Rs 14.41 lakh – 18.44 lakh

The Fearless, true to its name, redefines extravagance with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rapid cooling, wireless charging, and an air purifier with dust sensors, among other amenities.

The different variants include-

  • 2 FearlessPR
  • 2 Fearless
  • 2 Fearless Dark Edition
  • 2 Fearless S
  • 2 FearlessPR S
  • 2 Fearless Plus
  • 2 FearlessPR Plus
  • 2 Fearless Plus S
  • 2 FearlessPR Plus S
  • 2 Fearless Plus S Dark Edition
  • 2 FearlessPR DCA
  • 2 Fearless DCA
  • 2 Fearless DCA Dark Edition
  • 2 Fearless S DCA
  • 2 FearlessPR S DCA
  • 2 Fearless Plus DCA
  • 5 FearlessPR
  • 5 Fearless
  • 2 FearlessPR Plus DCA

And for those who want a little more, the “+” and “S” suffixes provide extra functionalities. From sunroofs to leatherette seats, JBL speakers to OTA updates, each level adds something more for the passionate consumer.

Colour Variations of Tata Nexon

  • Calgary White
  • Flame Red
  • Creative Ocean
  • Pristine White
  • Pure Grey
  • Daytona Grey
  • Fearless Purple

The Nexon Experience: Design and Aesthetics

The Tata Nexon’s stunning design language, which combines powerful proportions with elegant lines, immediately catches the eye. The most recent 2024 variations are built on this basis, providing modest yet significant modifications that improve its visual attractiveness. Every aspect of the Nexon oozes confidence and refinement, from the trademark humanity line to the sleek LED headlamps and sculpted body lines.

The Nexon is available in various brilliant colours, including blazing reds, fearless purple, and classic whites, allowing consumers to express their personalities on the road. Whether you like a dramatic and daring style or a more subtle elegance, there is a colour to suit everyone. The Nexon price ranges between  ₹ 9.02 L and ₹ 18.44 L, which justifies the affordability and credibility of the models.

Powertrain Options: Fuel Types and Performance

The Tata Nexon has a choice of fuel-efficient powertrains engineered to give optimal performance in various driving circumstances. The most recent 2024 models continue to offer both petrol and diesel engines, providing flexibility to consumers with varying demands.

The Nexon’s petrol models are driven by a refined 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, which delivers an excellent balance of power and economy. On the other hand, the diesel models have a powerful 1.5-litre engine known for its strong performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.

Feature-Packed Interiors: Comfort and Convenience

Stepping into the Tata Nexon cabin, you’ll be welcomed by a luxury and feature-rich interior that prioritises comfort and convenience. The newest 2024 models have cutting-edge features to improve the driver and passengers’ experience.

From luxurious upholstery and customisable seats to innovative infotainment systems and connection choices, the Nexon goes above and beyond to provide a comfortable ride. Every inside component is precisely built to meet the demands of modern travellers, including plenty of legroom, abundant cargo capacity, and intelligent storage solutions.

Conclusion

Tata Nexon’s facelifted model confirms Tata’s commitment to producing high-quality vehicles that meet the different demands of Indian consumers. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a luxury car buyer, or someone seeking a robust daily commuting car, there’s a Nexon version for you. With diverse pricing and features, the Nexon facelift has provided a breath of fresh air to the Indian automotive market.

Here’s a pro saving tip: If the Tata Nexon is up on your wishlist, it is up for grabs on ACKO Drive with up to Rs. 85,000 discount on your purchase. Visit ACKO Drive today to get the best deal on your car purchase.

