May 8, 2024

Cannabis, paraphernalia, gun found in Paphos apartment

By Nikolaos Prakas01
cannabis haul 2
The plastic olive jar in which ten kilogrammes of cannabis were kept.

A gun and ten kilogrammes of cannabis stored in a plastic olive jar were found on Wednesday at a 34-year-old’s apartment in Paphos.

The man was arrested during the raid on the flat by members of the drug squad, Ykan.

Along with the gun and drugs, police also found scales used to weigh drugs.

