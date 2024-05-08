May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire, Israeli minister warns of ‘hot summer’ at Lebanon border

By Reuters News Service00
smoke rises above lebanon, following an israeli strike, amid ongoing cross border hostilities between hezbollah and israeli forces, as seen from israel's border with lebanon
Smoke rises above Lebanon, following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel

Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in south Lebanon and Hezbollah said it had launched explosive drones and rockets at Israeli targets on Wednesday as Israel’s defence minister warned of a “hot summer” in the border region.

The Israeli attacks killed three Palestinian fighters from the Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, according to the group. Hezbollah said at least one of its fighters was also killed.

Israeli attacks killed three people in Lebanon, security sources said.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has rumbled on since October in parallel to the Gaza war, uprooting tens of thousands of people on both sides of the frontier and fuelling concern of a bigger war between the heavilyarmed adversaries.

The Israeli military said it had hit military structures and infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah in three locations in south Lebanon, including more than 20 strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Ramyeh area.

Hezbollah said it had launched explosive drones at a military headquarters in the Israeli border town of Ya’ara, and fired its powerful Burkan rockets at a barracks in Biranit, among at least 10 attacks announced by the group on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on 28 towns and villages of south Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold. Two security sources in Lebanon said the Israelis were using powerful munitions in an apparent attempt to hit Hezbollah underground bunkers.

The Israeli military said secondary explosions had been identified during the attack by its artillery and warplanes in the Ramyeh area, indicating there were weapons storage facilities in the location.

The displacement of some 60,000 residents of northern Israel has prompted calls within Israel for firmer military action against Hezbollah. Across the border in Lebanon, some 90,000 people have also been displaced by Israeli strikes.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking to troops during a visit to northern Israel, said the mission was not complete.

“This summer may be a hot summer,” he said in a video message issued by his office.

He said that either a diplomatic agreement or a military solution was needed for residents of Israel’s northern communities to be able to return home safely, and Israel’s armed forces should be ready.

The Israeli military said in April it had completed another step in preparing for possible war with Hezbollah that centred on logistics, including preparations for a broad mobilisation of reservists.

More than 250 Hezbollah members and 75 civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October, sources in Lebanon say. In Israel, some 20 people – including soldiers and civilians – have been killed.

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has marked their worst hostilities since they went to war in 2006.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said that it will cease fire when the Israeli offensive in Gaza stops, but that it is also ready to fight on if Israel continues to attack Lebanon.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Spain’s ex-soccer chief Rubiales to stand trial for kissing player

Reuters News Service

UK will expel Russian defence attache over ‘malign activity’

Reuters News Service

AstraZeneca to withdraw COVID vaccine globally as demand dips

Reuters News Service

Another Tory MP defects to opposition Labour Party

Reuters News Service

Russia warns of ‘enormous danger’ if NATO sends troops to Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Battles rage around Rafah after US halts some weapons to Israel

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign