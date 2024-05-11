May 11, 2024

Paphos octogenarian arrested for attempted murder

An 82-year-old man from Paphos was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man reportedly fired a shot inside a building in a village in the Paphos district, hitting a light. Four people sustained injuries as a result.

Police are now investigating possible charges of attempted murder, acts intended to cause actual bodily harm, carrying a weapon to incite terror, and the illegal use of a firearm.

The four people injured were taken to the Paphos general hospital, where they received first aid treatment and discharged.

The shooter is expected to appear at the Paphos district court on Saturday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

