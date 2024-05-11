May 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
U17 Euro trophy and mascot unveiled

By Tom Cleaver00
The trophy and the mascot of this year’s European under 17 football championship

The trophy and the mascot of this year’s European under 17 football championship were unveiled in Larnaca on Saturday.

Speaking at the presentation, Cyprus Football Association (CFA) chairman George Koumas said the organisation of such a tournament is “within Cyprus’ means”.

He added that the tournament was initially supposed to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “it is a big event, it is the last ever under 17 Euros, and for us it is a big test because the same conditions and requirements apply to us as for the Euro in Germany, only in miniature.”

Speaking on the matter of Cyprus’ team, he said he expects the team to have a “proper and dignified presence” and that the CFA will “support them as much as we can so we can in future ask for something even bigger for Cyprus”.

Cypriot national under 17 team coach Chrysis Michael said, “this is the biggest and most important football event Cyprus has ever undertaken. Congratulations to the chairman and the other members of the association for this great event.”

He also called on the public to “embrace the matches, they will see future stars of European football and of course our own children, and Cyprus will need support in these games.”

Asked how far the Cypriot team can go in the tournament, he said, “we knew from the first instant that Cyprus is the smallest country on the football map. We worked very hard these 15 months with the boys.”

“We will perform as we should in every game, be competitive, and whatever the best outcome is, we will welcome it,” he said.

Cyprus are set to kick off their under 17 Euro campaign against the Czech Republic on May 20 at the AEK Arena in Larnaca.

Their second group stage game, against Serbia, will take place on May 23 at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, before they return to the AEK Arena for their final group stage game against Ukraine on May 26.

The final is set to take place on June 5 at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

