What’s next on the live music scene

Rumba Attack

Latin rhythms, soulful jazz, Greek reggae music and flamenco rumba are just a few of the music choices coming up this month as the live music scene picks up the pace. As we slowly enter the hotter months, more and more performances are added to the cultural calendar and in the upcoming days and weeks, the island’s musicians will take over music stages in cities and villages.

In a more classical spirit that echoes the Easter period just gone is the Stabat Mater concert in the Limassol district tonight. The Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series will present a unique concert at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village with mezzo-soprano Anoki von Arx, soprano Vasiliki Konstantinou and pianist Milena Romanova.

The three artists will perform the Stabat Mater sequence, a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary, which portrays her suffering as Jesus Christ’s mother during his crucifixion. The renowned sequence is performed globally, especially during the Easter period. But that’s not all. The evening’s programme will also include works by JS Bach, Handel, Chopin and Beethoven.

Next weekend, local Latin jazz band Havana Noche will return to its staple Nicosia venue for another live performance. On Saturday, May 18, Sarah’s Jazz Club will fill with Latin-Cuban music with Mike Michael, Alex Edward Rodriguez, Nicolas Tryphonos, George Koulas and Constantinos Paouros. The band will use their trumpet, piano, acoustic bass, congas, drums and timbales to create a colourful Latin-infused atmosphere.

Later in the month, the popular local trio Rumba Attack will bring its vibrant flamenco-rumba rhythms to Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou. Constantinos Lyras and Memnon Arestis on guitars and Savvas Thomas on the cajon and vocals will perform original instrumental material, blended with sounds with Middle Eastern and Greek origins.

Before the month ends, reggae fans and lovers of Greek music will get to enjoy the popular band from Greece Locomondo as it travels to Cyprus for a concert in Larnaca. Held at the Pyrgos Municipal Stadium on May 25, the renowned band will perform its greatest hits and favourite party tunes, signalling the start of the summer concert season!

 

Stabat Mater: Pergolesi

Easter concert with Anoki von Arx (mezzo-soprano), Vasiliki Konstantinou (soprano) and Milena Romanova (piano). May 12. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 7pm. €15. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636

Havana Noche

Latin-jazz band plays live. May 18. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Rumba Attack

Local trio plays flamenco-rumba and Latin sounds. May 23. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8.30pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871

Locomondo

Greek reggae band in concert. May 25. Pyrgos Municipal Stadium, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

