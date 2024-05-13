May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus vehicle registrations surge by 33.5 per cent

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The total number of registered vehicles in Cyprus surged by 33.5 per cent during the period of January to April 2024, reaching 17,589, compared to 13,180 during the same period in 2023, according to a report released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Passenger car registrations saw a notable increase of 31.3 per cent, reaching 13,851, compared to 10,546 in the corresponding period of 2023.

In addition, of the total passenger car registrations, 6,073, a share of 43.8 per cent, were new, while 7,778, a share of 56.2 per cent, were used cars. Specifically, rental cars experienced an 18.5 per cent decrease, totalling 1,399.

According to the Statistics Service, the share of petrol-driven passenger cars in this vehicle category decreased to 48.9 per cent during the January-April 2024 period, down from 60.1 per cent in the corresponding period of 2023.

Moreover, the share of diesel-driven cars decreased from 11 per cent in 2023 to 10 per cent in 2024.

Conversely, the share of electric cars increased from 2.3 per cent in 2023 to 3.6 per cent in 2024, and hybrid cars from 26.6 per cent to 37.4 per cent.

Moreover, bus registrations increased to 78 during January-April 2024, up from 68 in the same period of 2023.

Registrations of commercial vehicles rose to 1,963 during January-April 2024, compared to 1,332 in the corresponding period of 2023, marking a 47.4 per cent increase.

Specifically, light trucks increased by 48.5 per cent to 1,550, heavy trucks by 40.0 per cent to 231, road tractors by 91.9 per cent to 71, and rental vehicles by 29.1 per cent to 111.

Registrations of motorcycles under 50cc surged to 364 during January-April 2024, compared to 35 in the same period of 2023.

At the same time, registrations of motorcycles over 50cc increased by 6.6 per cent to 1,099 during January-April 2024, compared to 1,031 in the same period of 2023.

In April 2024, total vehicle registrations reached 4,762, marking a 59.4 per cent increase compared to 2,987 in the same month of the previous year.

Finally, passenger car registrations surged by 60.5 per cent to 3,662 from 2,282 in April 2023.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

