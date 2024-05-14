May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mandatory safety training for construction workers implemented

By Jonathan Shkurko04
Labour minister, Panayiotou, OEV, union, construction workers
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou, at the signing ceremony of the training of all construction workers in occupational safety and health

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou on Tuesday signed off on a compulsory provision guaranteeing safety and health training for all construction industry workers in the country.

Speaking to the media Panayiotou highlighted the significance of the move for the country’s workforce safety.

“Today marks a crucial step for our workers’ safety and health, as we’ve reached an agreement between social partners, such as unions and workers’ and employees’ organisations, and the government to enforce mandatory training on safety and health in the construction industry,” he said after signing a joint policy statement.

The agreement outlines a transitional period of two years to gradually implement worker training requirements. Following this transition, the minister reaffirmed the government’s plans to mandate safety and health training for all construction workers.

This training will become a prerequisite for accessing construction sites, with a safety pass issued upon completion.

The ‘Safe Pass’ card, detailed in the joint policy statement’s annex, will serve as proof of basic safety and health training at worksites.

It will be issued for two levels of training: one for technical and scientific personnel, and the other for labour personnel.

Training sessions, conducted by specialised trainers, will last six hours. The card will be valid for five years, after which a six-hour new training session will be required for renewal.

Panayiotou expressed gratitude to social partners for their constructive engagement during consultations.

“Their collaboration reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising worker safety and health,” he said, stressing that workers’ safety and health are non-negotiable priorities.

The joint policy statement was signed by the labour ministry, the federation of employers and industrialists (Oev), the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, trade unions Sek, Peo, Deok and Pasidy, the Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek), the Council for the Registration and Control of Contractors (Seee), and the Human Resource Development Authority (Hrda).

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Sculpture of Michael Cacoyannis unveiled in Limassol

Staff Reporter

From Venice to Cyprus: art for the past and future

Sara Douedari

Agriculture minister pledges support for Cyprus farming

Jonathan Shkurko

Bank of Cyprus named best bank, best investment bank

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Holguin’s departure raises doubts (Update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Mismanagement allegations at Nicosia sewerage board

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign