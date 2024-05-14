May 14, 2024

Monks testify over scandal-hit Osiou Avakoum

Monks Isiais and Timotheos from the scandal-hit Osiou Avakoum monastery made statements to the church investigative committee on Tuesday.

Accompanied by their lawyers Adrianna Klaedes and Anastasios Vavouskos, the monks testified for around two hours each.

Their appearance before the committee is part of a church-appointed investigation into the slew of allegations that hit the monastery in Finikoudes, ranging from money laundering to scamming and ‘unethical acts’ of sex between monks.

Police are also investigating sexual harassment and abuse.

Tuesday’s process began at 9:30am with monk Avvakoum expected to appear before the committee at 5pm.

“The statements went smoothly. I must say, the investigator and clerk, both clergymen, are performing their duties with courtesy and dignity,” Vavouskos said.

He added he hoped it would go the same way until the end.

Lawyers are not allowed to attend proceedings.

“I do not intervene nor do I comment. We await for the dates to be set for when the witnesses will be examined.”

Archimandrite Nektarios a day earlier testified for four hours and submitted a list with 20 witnesses both within and outside of Cyprus.

Archimandrites Nektarios and Porfirios were allegedly found with €800,000 in cash, and property in Greece and Limassol. They were also allegedly caught on CCTV footage having sex with each other. A video also showed a monk beating a woman that cleaned at the monastery.

They denied all charges and claim this is a conspiracy slighted against them.

In a lengthy Facebook post last month, Nektarios said the developments have “shaken his soul” but not dented his faith in God.

