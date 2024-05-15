May 15, 2024

Today’s weather: Afternoon rains, rising temps

Scattered clouds over Argaka, Paphos [Photo: Iole Damaskinos]

Wednesday will see increased clouds as the day progresses, expected to bring isolated afternoon rains and storms mainly in the mountains, parts of the interior and the east. Temperatures will rise to 27C in the interior and on the north coast, 26C on the southeast and east coasts, 25C on the remaining coasts, and 16C on the higher mountains. Winds will be initially variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning mainly south- to north-westerly , light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will be mainly clear with fog and low clouds forming locally in the morning hours. Temperatures will drop to 14C in the interior, 15C on the coast, and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calmer.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures warning up significantly over the following two days, reaching well above average for the season. From Friday, dust spells will return, with increased increased concentrations expected on Saturday.

staff reporter

