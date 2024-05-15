May 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tourism Ministry launches rental unit renewal process

By Souzana Psara00
rental property airbnb cyprus
(file photo)

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced on Wednesday that the license renewal process for self-catering accommodation units, including villas, houses, and apartments, has started. This process will solely be conducted through its online platform.

In a detailed statement, the ministry explained that, according to the relevant legislation, the application for the renewal of the license must be submitted within three months prior to the expiry of the current registration license. It is important to note that the renewed license will be valid for five years.

The fee for both the initial registration and the renewal of a registration license is set at €222.

Furthermore, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has warned that late renewal applications will not be accepted. In such instances, the applicant must reapply for a registration permit, accompanied by all the necessary documents required for the original registration permit.

This subsequent registration will then be valid for three years only.

Based on the “Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation Law”, the Ministry further clarifies that the business owner or operator of each self-catering accommodation unit, including villas, houses and apartments is permitted to advertise or rent out the property if it is duly registered in the register of self-catering accommodation and has obtained a registration permit and registration number from the Tourism Ministry.

This number must be prominently displayed in all advertising and promotional materials, as well as in all related transactions.

Additionally, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism underlines that under the provisions of the relevant legislation, anyone who maintains or operates self-catering accommodation units without a registration license, or whose registration license has been revoked, is committing an offence.

Upon conviction, the individual is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, or a fine not exceeding €5,000, or both.

To conclude, the Ministry specifies that if the offender continues the violation after being convicted, they will commit an additional offence. For each day the violation persists, they may be fined up to €200.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

