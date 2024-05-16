May 16, 2024

Hellenic Bank seeking to reduce energy consumption

Hellenic Bank on Thursday announced that it achieved a recertification under the International Energy Management System ISO 50001, focusing on energy management, for yet another year.

“With a focus on energy management, the group has been annually certified since 2015 with the International Energy Management Standard ISO 50001,” the announcement said.

Moreover, the bank noted that it was the first organisation in Cyprus to receive such certification from the Cyprus Certification Company.

The Energy Management System covers all group activities and facilities in Cyprus, the announcement explained, offering a systematic approach for continuous improvement in energy performance, including energy efficiency, usage, and consumption.

Through this system, the bank aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.

“Banks’ roles in the country’s development are not limited to supporting the economy and their customers. Climate change has made the pursuit and enhancement of sustainable development the only way forward for Hellenic Bank, which recognises its responsibilities towards environmental and energy challenges and adopts choices that minimise its ecological footprint, contributing to environmental protection and resource conservation,” the announcement noted.

“Green buildings, ecological standards, the reduction of energy consumption, investment in green practices and businesses, and the overall environmental awareness adopted by Hellenic Bank make it one of the greenest organisations in Cyprus,” it added.

Already, photovoltaic systems are installed in six of the bank’s buildings with an expected annual production of 300,000 kWh.

At the same time, a process is underway to install photovoltaic systems in other bank buildings, aiming to double the production from such systems.

Moreover, the bank said that additional actions are being taken. These include replacing old air conditioning systems and roof insulation, replacing non-thermally insulated glass with thermally insulated glass, and installing new energy-saving technologies, aiming for the greatest possible reduction in energy consumption.

“Since January 2023, the group has been entering into agreements to purchase electricity from approved companies that supply electricity, part of which is produced from renewable sources, mainly photovoltaic systems,” the announcement said, noting that “this practice further reduces gas emissions, contributing to the environmental effort being made”.

The bank also said that its goal is not only to comply but also to exceed the relevant regulatory requirements concerning environmental management and energy consumption.

It explained that this is an ongoing project, encompassing the adoption of a broader ecological consciousness and intensive efforts to reduce waste, energy, resources, and energy planning.

Finally, the bank said that it recently received the ‘Golden Environmental Guardian Award’ for 2023 at the Pan-Cyprian Environmental Awards for Organisations, “sealing its commitment to place environmental protection at the centre of all its actions”.

