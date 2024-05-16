May 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in Limassol dies while playing football

By Staff Reporter02
ΑΣΘΕΝΟΦΟΡΟ ΟΚΥΠΥ 5

A 30-year-old in Limassol died on Wednesday at the scene where he collapsed while playing football with friends, according to the police.

The incident unfolded shortly before 7.30pm, when the man suddenly collapsed during a game of football at an open field in Limassol.

Upon receiving the emergency call, an ambulance rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance before transporting the 30-year-old to the hospital.

However, despite the doctors’ efforts, the 30-year-old could not be revived.

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, awaiting the results of the official autopsy to ascertain its causes.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Weather on Thursday mainly fine

Staff Reporter

Cyprus economy sees highest growth rate in five quarters

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Limassol’s Tsirio stadium a ‘garbage dump’

Andria Kades

FM discusses bilateral cooperation in Uzbekistan visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia holds vigil for Nakba anniversary

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign