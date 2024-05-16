May 16, 2024

Nurses call for end to understaffing in public hospitals

File photo

During a meeting with representatives of trade union Pasydy on Wednesday, nurses again raised the issue of understaffing in public hospitals, highlighting the urgent need for action from health authorities.

The board of Pasydy’s nursing staff branch convened in the presence of the union’s general secretary and voiced its complains regarding what it called “a lack of apparent intention from the health ministry to address the significant staffing shortages caused by resignations, transfers, and a large number of staff on maternity or long-term sick leave.”

Pasydy in a statement has stressed its commitment “to ensuring that public hospitals deliver high-quality healthcare services and remain fully equipped to respond to any crisis promptly.”

“Despite ongoing efforts by nursing units in collaboration with hospital management and the government, and despite agreements and documented needs since February 2023, there seems to be reluctance from the health ministry to implement agreed measures or tackle staffing shortfalls in clinical settings on a daily basis,” Pasydy’s statement said.

“Considering the gravity of the situation and our primary concern for the safe and dignified healthcare of people in public hospitals, as well as the working conditions of our members, we, in collaboration with our nursing units and other nursing trade unions, will take a series of measures to compel the health ministry to address the staffing issues seriously,” the statement concluded.

