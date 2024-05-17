May 17, 2024

A minute with: Angela Bilianidi aka Angie Vein – Multidisciplinary artist

Where do you live and with whom?
I live downtown, within the walled city of Nicosia with my cat family.

What did you have for breakfast?
Coffee always comes first. Then an avocado-cheese toast.

Describe your perfect day
Shooting a project, or setting up for an exhibition, painting, editing, in general whatever is involved with my artistic practice.

Best book ever read? Why?
Honestly, it’s just difficult to name one so I’ll go with two of my first read books and my favourites of all times. The picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde and Nobody’s Boy by Hector Malot. They are two totally different worlds, but both shocked my childhood and early teenage mind and imagination in different ways and made me grow as a person.

Best childhood memory?
Our long walks on Sundays with my grandpa.

What is always in your fridge?
Mushrooms, olives, cheese.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
My music taste is very broad. I listen to many different genres so it depends really on each day. But mainly not mainstream music, or whatever is popular out there now. I like searching for new music and artists all the time or digging into the roots of music.

What’s your spirit animal? And why
Um … I never thought about that ever in my life, so I guess I’ll go with… cat?

What are you most proud of?
For following my dreams, not always of course. There were times when we all lose our way due to different circumstances but in the end, I was always there.

What movie scene has really stayed with you? And why
Eternity and a Day by Theo Aggelopoulos. Many scenes left me thinking for hours after the movie and even years later. I was young when I saw it, so again it had a great impact on a high school kid’s mind.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
If I had that miraculous choice, then it would be someone we all know and love Claude Monet.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
I believe this is the perfect time for me to be as an artist and as a woman. The past wasn’t that safe and welcoming for a woman in all aspects, not that now it totally is, but still now I am confident that we are in a much better place.

What is your greatest fear?
Not being able to do what I love… and spiders.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
To be more confident.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Amongst many, selfishness is the one.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Spend the rest of it with family, friends and people I love.

 

