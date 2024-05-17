May 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Auditor-general files opposition proceedings

By Andria Kades02
Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides

Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides on Friday morning  filed opposition proceedings against the legal service’s motion to have him suspended from his post. 

The first hearing will take place on Thursday. 

Michaelides’ legal team filed the objection at around 11.30am at the Supreme Constitutional Court. 

Attorney-General George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides have called for Michaelides to be removed from his post citing inappropriate behaviour. 

Michaelides’ documentation for his opposition is 72 pages long. 

He is being represented by the law office of Christos Clerides, George Triantafyllides and Pambos Ioannides. 

Their services are being paid for privately by Michaelides. 

Meanwhile, the Legal Service is cooperating with L. Papaphilippou, and the Kallis & Kallis firms. It has sought the services of external lawyers as it cannot appear both as a witness and represent itself, should the court decide there is a case to be heard.  

Tensions between the two camps have been simmering for some time and became increasingly evident during the ‘golden passport’ investigations 

Things escalated after Michaelides accused deputy AG Savvas Angelides of not prosecuting because of a conflict of interest. 

In turn, the attorney-general accused Michaelides of overstepping his boundaries. 

President Nikos Christodoulides has described the situation as “unpleasant” as the two top independent institutions are at loggerheads with each other, rather than collaborating.  

Michaelides reported the latest developments to the EU Commission and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions. 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

