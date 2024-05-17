May 17, 2024

Construction material prices fall from previous year

By Souzana Psara00
The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) announced on Friday that the Price Index of Construction Materials for April 2024 reached 117.22 units, which marks a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent compared to the previous month.

Furthermore, when compared to the same month of the previous year, the index shows a decrease of 1.57 per cent.

In terms of specific categories, metallic products recorded a significant decline of 7.23 per cent.

Conversely, there were increases across several other categories. Electromechanical products rose by 2.29 per cent, followed by minerals with 1.02 per cent and mineral products with 0.63 per cent.

The group comprising products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals, and plastics saw a modest rise of 0.23 per cent.

Looking at the broader picture from January to April 2024, the index has overall declined by 1.93 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

