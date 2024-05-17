May 17, 2024

UNIC academic Hadjilucas made IFT Fellow

The University of Nicosia is delighted to announce that Dr Phrosso Economidou Hadjilucas, a distinguished member of its teaching staff, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Fellow by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) in the USA. This recognition is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding career and significant contributions to the profession of food science and technology.

Dr Hadjilucas, who has been an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of Nicosia for the past decade, was nominated for this honour by Dr Mary K. Schmidl of the University of Minnesota and Professor Kyriakos Felekkis, Dean of the School of Life and Health Sciences at the University of Nicosia. Her nomination was subsequently approved by the IFT Fellows Review Committee, a testament to her exceptional achievements and leadership in the field.

With a distinguished career spanning over 40 years in administration, public service, education, research, and volunteer work, Dr Hadjilucas has made significant impacts on food policy, education, and standards. Notably, she played a pivotal role in establishing mandatory food standards during her tenure as the Head of Food Standards at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, starting in 1980.

Dr Hadjilucas’s contributions also extend to educational initiatives. She was instrumental in founding the Atsas Educational Centrr, a certified vocational training unit focused on sustainable agriculture and food safety. As the Director of the Centre, she has overseen numerous seminars and events aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of food industry professionals.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Dr Hadjilucas has dedicated herself to volunteer work, particularly by founding and presiding over the Cyprus Association of Food Scientists and Technologists for 15 years. Her efforts have been crucial in elevating the profession of food science in Cyprus, culminating in the establishment of a respected registration board for the field.

The IFT Fellows Recognition Forum and Awards Ceremony, where Dr Hadjilucas will be officially recognised, is scheduled for July 14, 2024, at McCormick Place in the IFT FIRST Theater in Chicago, Illinois, USA. This event promises to be a significant opportunity to celebrate her contributions to the global food science community.

The University of Nicosia extends its warmest congratulations to Dr Hadjilucas on this remarkable achievement, and looks forward to her continued contributions to the field of food science and technology.

