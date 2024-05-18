May 18, 2024

Exhibition of paintings of 20th century saints

By Eleni Philippou00
A brand-new exhibition opens soon at Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia presenting a unique collection of paintings of saints of the 20th century. Artist Ermioni Zachariadou will present a series of artwork at the gallery opening on Wednesday, May 29 at 7pm in the presence of the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Marios Hartsiotis.

“My upcoming exhibition ‘From the Earth to the Sky: Saints of the 20th Century’, is an artistic and spiritual journey through the years without thinking that it would develop to an exhibition,” says the artist. “This exhibition is a collection of portraits of Saints of the 20th century. It was a great challenge to paint these people whose love and the ascetic life they lived was reflected on their faces and more difficult because the photos were old and faint. Nevertheless, I managed to create strong and colourful images in my style.”

The exhibition will be open until June 8 and accompanying the artwork is a book the artist has published with all the portraits and a biography of each Saint next to the painting.

 

From the Earth to the Sky: Saints of the 20th Century

Exhibition by Ermioni Zachariadou. May 29-June 8. Apocalyse Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1pm, 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-300150

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

