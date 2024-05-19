May 19, 2024

Attempted murder in Nicosia

police crime scene 03
File photo

A 30-year-old woman jumped out of the first-floor balcony to escape her violent husband, Nicosia district court heard on Sunday.

The woman was found injured on a street in Nicosia’s old town at around 10:30pm on Saturday, after a fight with her partner turned violent.

It appears she sought to escape the fighting by jumping out of the balcony, located on a first-floor apartment.

She is currently being treated in Nicosia general hospital with fractures all over her body.

Her 44-year-old husband was arrested and remanded in court for eight days.

Police are treating the case as one of attempted murder. Investigations continue.

