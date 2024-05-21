May 21, 2024

BoC’s new ‘pronomia’ loyalty scheme rewards customer ties

By Press Release01
Bank of Cyprus (BoC) shows once again its appreciation to customers, this time leading the way, by introducing the first-ever loyalty scheme in Cyprus that focuses on the customers and their overall relationship and association with the Bank.

The new ‘pronomia’ loyalty scheme primarily aims to acknowledge and reward loyal Bank of Cyprus customers through privileges and benefits – based on the number of products they own, and their level of association with the Bank and its subsidiaries, Eurolife and Genikes Insurance.

The ‘pronomia’ scheme consists of three tiers, featuring different entry criteria and different privileges, which are upgraded from one tier to the next. Privileges include bonus ‘antamivi’ scheme points, exemption from initial bank fees for new loans, lower interest rates on new loans, discounts on new insurance policies and discount vouchers, prize and draws for participation in events.

For customers to be eligible to register for ‘pronomia’, they must meet at least four minimum requirements: deposit monthly income, be a cardholder, an active 1bank subscriber and a reliable and credible customer.

To participate in the Scheme, customers must register via BoC Mobile App or Internet Banking, where they can instantly be notified about their tier and the privileges they’re entitled to. Customers meeting the minimum requirements and/or additional entry criteria will, depending on their overall cooperation with the Bank, get assigned to one of the three tiers – Silver, Gold, or Diamond.

For more information, those interested should visit: https://www.bankofcyprus.com/en-gb/Personal/pronomia/ where they can learn details about the minimum requirements and additional entry criteria for each tier.

Always a step ahead, Bank of Cyprus continues to lead the way, focusing on the personalised needs of customers. This is how we say ‘thank you’.

