The health condition of the 15-year-old who fell from a rooftop in Paphos is stable police said on Wednesday.

The teenager fell from the top of a four-storey block of flats, a drop of 16 m. According to the police the 15-year-old has a fractured jaw, pelvis, hip and hands but his condition is improving.

The fall happened at the building where the boy’s mother worked. He is being treated at Nicosia general hospital.