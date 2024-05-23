For the 11th consecutive year, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS), with a donation of €50,000, raised via the ‘We Offer Love’ initiative. This year’s contribution once again highlights the company’s continuous commitment towards supporting the upgrading of the Immediate Response Service of the Cyprus Red Cross Society.

Specifically, this donation is the result of the Lidl Cyprus’ financial support campaign, which took place over April 15-May 4, 2024, in which Lidl Cyprus offered €0.20 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society supporting the Immediate Response Service, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card. During this period, a total of 231,868 scans were made by the customers, from which the amount of €46.373,60 was collected, however the company proceeded with the donation of €50,000.

The official delivery of the donation cheque took place at the Lidl Food Academy premises in Nicosia, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in the presence of Lidl Cyprus representatives, the Cyprus Red Cross Society and the media, as well as other select guests. The event highlighted the strong collaboration between Lidl Cyprus and the CRCS, and honoured the 11 years of concerted efforts towards community support and crises management.

“As a socially-responsible company that listens to the needs of society, Lidl Cyprus continues, for over a decade, to strengthen the commendable humanitarian work of the Cyprus Red Cross Society,” noted Georgios Dimitroulakis, Communication and Corporate Affairs Manager of Lidl Cyprus, expressing his pride at the long-term cooperation. “This year, with the help of society as a whole, we donate the amount of €50,000 to cover the needs of the Immediate Response Service of the Organisation – a service whose importance and role, today, in particular, is deemed imperative for the creation of a society which stands in solidarity with its fellow citizens, and which constitutes core values on the way to a better tomorrow for everyone.”

CRCS President Fotini Papadopoulou expressed her gratitude for the continued support in turn. “Thank you for adopting this institution for the second year in a row, with the contribution of the amount of €50,000,” she said. “Lidl Cyprus’ various donations, cooperation and offerings to the Cyprus Red Cross Society, all these years, have an inestimable value. Many thanks to Lidl Cyprus and all its stores, throughout Cyprus, which participated in this year’s campaign. I also thank all the contributors, because, with your support, we will be able to improve our services towards the society of our country.”

The donation is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by Lidl Cyprus, aimed at giving back to the community and supporting humanitarian efforts, thus paving the way to a better tomorrow.

