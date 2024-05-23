A nurses’ strike was called off on Thursday with unions deciding to meet with state health services organisation (Okypy) to discuss staffing issues.

Nurses’ unions, Pasyno and Pasydy, had previously decided a one-hour work stoppage on Thursday over staffing shortages.

On Wednesday night, unions had been in discussions again with Okypy to attempt to avoid the strike but had not reached an agreement.

The nurses then proceeded to send a letter to the health ministry to inform them about the strike measures.

However, in a last ditch effort on Thursday, Okypy sent a proposal to the nurses to avoid the strike.

They said that a small number of nurses would be recruited, while there would be further advertising for openings in nursing.