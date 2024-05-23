Treasure hunts, live music in villages, impressive boat shows, book bazaars and epic street food fiestas are coming up this weekend, adding life and colour to many corners of the island. Here’s what’s on this weekend!

Starting this Friday is the 23rd International Pharos Chamber Music Festival at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia. Organised once more by the Pharos Arts Foundation, the festival will present seven concerts with esteemed musicians from May 24 to June 1. As always, the festival will offer a stunning array of chamber music starting at 8.30pm each evening.

Also starting on Friday is a book bazaar at Soloneion in Nicosia. On Friday (5pm-9pm) and Saturday (9am-6pm), a wide variety of books will be on sale with up to 80 per cent discount. Among the selection will be children’s books, fiction, Cyprus poetry and literature, history, geography, travel guides, dictionaries, language books and more. The book bazaar will be repeated next weekend as well, May 31 and June 1.

Something unique will happen in Vavla village this Saturday. The Musical Promenade event will host musicians performing live at different corners of the village. From 5pm onwards, visitors can roam around the village and discover live music sounds by Giannis Koutis and Marios Menelaou, Island Seeds, Matzounia (trio), Milasa, Nabuma, Plektó, Yiorgos Vlamis and Zeyn Mroueh. There will also be a painting exhibition at the former village school, food and drink for sale and an evening party by DJ Ariadne.

In Limassol, an education treasure hunt for children is organised by the department of antiquities this Saturday at the Limassol Castle. Titled Medieval Hunt of Knowledge at the Lemesos Castle, the event invites children aged six to 12 and their guardians to join a morning activity and discover more about the historical centre. The activity will be held in Greek and English from 11am to 1pm.

Over at the Limassol Marina, the annual Limassol Boat Show is on until Sunday with a series of demonstrations, impressive shows and activities sharing the latest models and trends of the season. More fun events happen in Limassol this weekend. The Municipal Gardens will host the Seaside Street Food Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday showcasing a large variety of world cuisines, beverages and live music acts.

Last but not least is a concert that will bring a summer mood to Larnaca. Greek pop-reggae band Locomondo kicks off its summer season of live performances with a highly-anticipated show in Cyprus. Pyrgos Municipal Stadium will host the band and its faithful fans on Saturday for a lively party signalling the beginning of a busy summer season.

Medieval Hunt of Knowledge at the Lemesos Castle

Children’s treasure hunt. May 25. Limassol Castle, Limassol. 11am-1pm. In Greek and English. Registrations at 25-305157, 25-305085

Musical Promenade in Vavla

Live music acts, a DJ, painting exhibition, local produce and more. May 25. Around Vavla village, Larnaca district. 5pm-12am. Free. Tel: 99-676397, 99-941100

Book Bazaar at Soloneion

With up to 80% discount on books. May 24-25. Soloneion book centre, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 9am-6pm.

23rd International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

Annual chamber music festival with leading musicians from Cyprus and the world. May 24-June 1. Royal Manor House, Kouklia. 8.30pm. €15-20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Limassol Boat Show 2024

8th edition of 4-day show. May 23-26. Limassol Marina, Limassol. www.limassolboatshow.com. Tel: 25-577750

Seaside Street Food Festival

3-day summer food festival. May 24-26. Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. Friday: 5pm-12am. Saturday and Sunday: 11am-12am. €5. Tel: 99-642516. [email protected]

Locomondo

Greek reggae band in concert. May 25. Pyrgos Municipal Stadium, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com