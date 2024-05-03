May 3, 2024

Pharos Chamber Music Festival returns to Kouklia

The International Pharos Chamber Music Festival has earned a distinguished reputation as a premier music event in Europe, celebrated for its exceptional performances, rich and diverse programme, and enchanting setting. Next month, it returns to its stunning location in Kouklia for the 23rd time presenting a series of chamber music concerts, performed by some of the world’s leading virtuosos.

From May 24 to June 1, the festival will gather artists and culture lovers at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia, a Unesco World Heritage site, for an array of musical events. Once again, audiences can expect a core of musicians on stage who return every year, while also enjoying guest soloists visiting the island for the very first time, infusing each concert with a fresh and unique perspective.

Organised by the Pharos Arts Foundation, the festival and its long-standing tradition, have played a pivotal role in introducing chamber music to Cyprus, establishing the island as a significant player on the global cultural scene. Drawing enthusiasts from across the globe, its extraordinary concerts offer a unique and uplifting musical experience that resonates far beyond its borders.

Among the guest artists who will make their debut appearance at the festival are three exceptional pianists, set to fascinate the audience with their supreme performances: Yeol Eum Son, regarded nowadays as one of the most outstanding pianists in the world, José Gallardo, one of the most sought-after chamber music pianists worldwide and 18-year-old prodigy Dmitry Ishkhanov.

The festival will also welcome for the first time the remarkable Ukrainian-German violinist Diana Tishchenko, the absorbing French violinist Mohamed Hiber and the celebrated violin virtuoso Svetlin Roussev. It will also welcome back, seven years after her Cyprus debut, violinist Clara-Jumi Kang.

In addition, violist Gareth Lubbe, the renowned German cellist Jens Peter Maintz and the talented Cypriot bassoonist Mavroudes Troullos will share the stage in Kouklia for the first time. Also performing at the festival is the principal oboist of the legendary Dresden Staatskapelle Orchestra and one of the leading oboists in the world Céline Moinet, and the chief conductor and artistic director of the Lisbon Chamber Orchestra, violist Samuel Barsegian, as well as clarinettist Chen Halevi who returns twelve years after his last appearance at the festival.

As always, the festival will welcome the exceptional soloists who form the the backbone of the event each year: the artistic director of the festival, cellist Alexander Chaushian, the incredible violinist Boris Brovtsyn, violists Diemut Poppen and David Abrahamyan, outstanding cellist Tim Park and double-bassist Nabil Shehata.

 

23rd International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

Annual chamber music festival with leading musicians from Cyprus and the world. May 24-June 1. Royal Manor House, Kouklia. 8.30pm. €15-20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

