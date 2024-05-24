The importance of health cannot be overstated, and hence having the right healthcare insurance is essential. But even with the right healthcare insurance, you may have to worry about out-of-pocket expenses. Thus, having cashless healthcare insurance comes in handy. It allows you to prioritise your well-being without the immediate financial burden of medical treatment.

But what exactly is cashless healthcare insurance? How does it work? What are its benefits? How do I claim it? This article will answer these questions and dive into cashless healthcare insurance and what makes it the best health insurance in India.

What is a Cashless Healthcare Insurance?

Cashless healthcare insurance is a policy under which you can receive medical treatment without paying directly to the hospital. This implies that whenever you need medical care, you need to visit a hospital in the insurance company’s network.

The insurance company and the hospital settle the bills directly so that you do not have to pay upfront and wait for reimbursement. This system is particularly beneficial in emergencies, where immediate treatment is necessary and arranging funds can be challenging.

Coverage under Cashless Healthcare Insurance

Some of the best health insurance in India provides the following coverage:

Pre and Post Hospitalisation

Day-Care Procedures

Domiciliary Treatment

Health Check-up

Hospital Cash Allowance

Emergency Ambulance Cost Cover

Pre-Existing Illness Cover

Organ Donor Cover

Maternity Expenses

Benefits of Cashless Healthcare Insurance

Cashless healthcare insurance provides several benefits. Some of them are:

1. Hassle-Free Treatment

Cashless healthcare insurance allows you to receive medical treatment without worrying about immediate payment. This is particularly beneficial in emergencies where arranging funds can be stressful. You can get admitted to any network hospital, and your treatment payment is directly settled between the hospital and your insurance provider.

2. Quality Medical Care

Insurance providers have a stringent process for empanelling hospitals. They ensure that these hospitals meet several crucial qualifying parameters. So, when you choose a network hospital for treatment, you can be assured of receiving high-quality medical care, including guidance from licensed medical professionals.

3. Tax Benefits

Section 80D of the Income Tax Act of 1961 allows for tax advantages on premiums paid for health insurance coverage. This means that while you secure your health, you also save on your taxes.

4. Financial Security

Cashless healthcare insurance ensures that medical bills do not deplete your savings. In a medical emergency, you won’t have to scramble to arrange funds or take loans to pay the bills. This offers comfort and a sense of financial stability.

Steps to file a claim under a Cashless Healthcare Insurance

Claiming the best cashless health insurance in India is straightforward. All you need to do is adhere to these easy steps:

Step 1: Inform the Insurance Provider

Search for a partner hospital in your city. In an emergency, inform the insurance provider within 48 hours of hospitalisation. For planned hospitalisation, inform them at least three days before admission. This step is crucial as it initiates the cashless claim process.

Step 2: Carry the Necessary Documents

When you visit the network hospital, bring the policy information or the patient’s insurance cashless card that came with the policy documents. These documents are necessary for the hospital to verify your insurance coverage.

Step 3: Verification at the Hospital

At the hospital, you must produce a valid ID proof and insurance cashless card at the insurance desk. The hospital will then verify these details with your insurance provider.

Step 4: Fill the Pre-Authorisation Form

You must complete all the details in the pre-authorisation form and submit it to the hospital. This form requests that your insurance provider authorise your treatment expenses.

Step 5: Inform the Insurer

To expedite the procedure, fill out a request form on your insurance provider’s official portal and inform them. This step ensures that your insurer knows about your hospitalisation and can expedite the claim process.

Step 6: Wait for Approval

Your insurance provider might take a few hours to review your application. They will inform you via SMS and e-mail whether your claim has been approved or rejected.

Step 7: Check the Claim Status

Online status checks are available for your claim. This allows you to stay updated about the progress of your claim.

Conclusion

India’s cashless healthcare insurance policy is a significant advancement in healthcare. It allows the insured to get hospital treatment without paying upfront at the insurance company’s network hospitals. What makes this insurance, the best health insurance in India, beneficial is that it eliminates the need for the insured to worry about immediate payment before receiving treatment.

If you’re seeking professional help regarding this, choosing reliable partners like Niva Bupa Health Insurance is essential. They are the best health insurance company in India as they offer a wide range of healthcare insurance plans with an easy claim settlement process. Niva Bupa Health Insurance considers your health as its topmost priority. So, why wait? Contact us today!

