Nine-year-old Cypriot ballet dancer Helen Zeniou won a bronze medal at the VKIBC world championships in New York .

Zeniou won the bronze medal in her age category after completing two “outstanding” ballet routines.

Her father Ellis expressed his pride after his daughter won the medal, saying “the dedication Helen puts into her ballet has paid off.

“She sacrifices so much to be the best she can be,” he added, also thanking her teacher Sylvia Terzi.