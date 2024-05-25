Four people were arrested on suspicion of stealing from cars, the police announced on Saturday, commenting on two separate instances.

One of the incidents occurred in Limassol, while the other happened in Larnaca.

In Limassol, a 64-year-old man reported that his van had been stolen during the night of May 16-17. The vehicle, which had been parked outside his residence, contained electrical equipment and tools. Police located the van the day after it was reported stolen, parked in another area of the city. However, the items in the van had been stolen.

According to police, while investigating the case evidence was found for two suspects, 31 and 28, both of whom were arrested after warrants were secured.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Thursday, while the younger man was found and arrested a day later.

In Larnaca, another 64-year-old man filed a complaint stating that €840 had been stolen from his unlocked car, which was parked in a field in the city. Police investigations revealed evidence against a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old minor.

Arrest warrants were issued for both individuals, and they were arrested on Friday night and taken into custody for further investigation.