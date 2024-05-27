Sir Stelios Hadji-Ioannou, renowned for establishing the easy family of brands and serving as the founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, has launched the second annual “Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus.”

According to an announcement released this week, this initiative aims to foster young entrepreneurship by distributing €100,000 among the top three business ideas in Cyprus.

The awards ceremony, held for the first time last year, quickly garnered significant attention from the Cypriot youth, as evidenced by the large number of applications.

This initiative reflects Sir Stelios’ commitment to cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit among young people, which he believes is essential for sustained economic growth and competitiveness.

Furthermore, the “Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus” seeks to establish itself as a prestigious event in both Cyprus and Greece, akin to the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards. This initiative has been celebrating business cooperation across both communities since 2009.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Awards are open to individuals under the age of 35, who have started a company in Cyprus within the past five years. This competition is inclusive, accepting applications from young entrepreneurs of any nationality.

Sir Stelios emphasised the importance of the initiative. “Supporting youth entrepreneurship is crucial for a robust and competitive economy, which in turn leads to sustainable growth,” he said.

“Through these awards, we aim not only to spur creativity and innovation but also to provide the financial backing necessary for these young entrepreneurs to embark on their business ventures“, he added.

The application period for the 2024 awards runs from May 25 to July 12. The process includes an online interview, culminating in a ceremony on September 5, 2024, where Sir Stelios himself will present the awards.

Interested parties can apply for the 2024 Youth Entrepreneurship Awards by visiting https://steliosfoundation.com.cy/stelios-awards-for-young-entrepreneurs-in-cyprus.

Additional details and competition criteria can be obtained from the application form, which should be completed and emailed to Marios Misirlis at [email protected], with the subject “Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus 2024”.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s overarching goal is to give back to society. It supports numerous charitable activities in Cyprus, Greece, the UK, and Monaco.

Noteworthy initiatives include the Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards, the “Food from the Heart” programme aiding those in economic distress, and scholarships that enable young people to pursue a university education.

Through these actions, the foundation profoundly impacts various vulnerable groups and supports community-building endeavours across its active regions.