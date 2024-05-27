The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Cyprus on Monday evening to begin his official visit to the island.

He was met upon his arrival at Larnaca airport by President Nikos Christodoulides, who was joined by other ministers. Two children were also present to welcome Al Thani, offering him flowers.

Christodoulides and Al Thani then held a short meeting, during which they “underlined the friendly relations between their two states” and said they “look forward to the talks they will have” on Tuesday.

The pair will travel to Nicosia on Monday evening, where they will hold a private evening meal.

Al Thani will visit the presidential palace on Tuesday, with an official welcoming ceremony set take place.

He and Christodoulides will then hold a meeting, while Cypriot and Qatari delegations will hold “extended talks”. Christodoulides will then hold a lunch in Al Thani’s honour, before Al Thani departs the island on Tuesday evening.