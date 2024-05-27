An impressive VIP Summer Party on May 24 marked the grand opening of Le Sundeck Robuchon at Ayia Napa Marina, featuring a unique night filled with glamour, distinguished guests and good vibes.

Under the light of the Flower Full Moon, journalists, television personalities, influencers, socialites, fashion figures, foodies and business leaders walked the blue carpet to attend the spectacular party, welcoming the summer season in the most festive way.

Inspired by the colours of the sea, the full moon and sky, the venue was decorated in shades of gold, white and black with royal blue accents, while impressive installations, created especially for the evening, were highlighted by the addition of neon lights.

Exclusively for the evening, Le Sundeck Robuchon’s experienced mixologists prepared three unique signature cocktails, while the skilled chefs of Le Deli Robuchon oversaw the exquisite culinary creations that impressed attendees with their flavours and aromas. The highlight of the evening was a live performance by Cypriot singer Hovig, who regaled guests with international and Greek hits.

The Grand Opening Party of Le Sundeck Robuchon undoubtedly marks the best start to the summer of 2024, making a dynamic return for yet another year, combining high-quality, modern aesthetics and impeccable service. At the same time, Le Sundeck Robuchon has renewed its summer rendezvous at one of the finest locations in Cyprus, offering a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean.