The popular events series that brings live music performances to Cyprus’ villages, Music in the Mountains, continues this summer with more events in June. Kicking off next month’s gigs is an intimate performance by the Triptycho Ensemble on June 1 at a home in Silikou village.

This performance is part of the Classics@Home series which is a very special set of recitals that take place within private homes for the supporters, friends and guests of Music in the Mountains. Only ticket holders receive the details of the exact location and this upcoming show will feature Greek-Cypriot Vasilios Avraam (guitar), Turkish-Cypriot Sinem Sadrazam (viola) the French Virginie Bove (flute). The three musicians will present a unique Cypriot repertoire along with works from the 19th century from Vienna and the 20th century from Latin America.

On June 6, John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini will host the Blue Tears trio (Naim Korudag, Ozbil Kurtulmus and Koray Bali) which will perform a selection of classic rock and blues cover songs with their own twist and improvisation. Their repertoire includes songs by Sting, Steve Wonder, Otis Reading and Bad Company.

A Spanish night will follow as Socrates Leptos and Mariza Anastasiades perform a programme of Spanish and Latin American music spanning from the 16th century to today. June 12’s event at o Linós in Ineia is already sold out as those who are eager to listen to Leptos’ guitar sounds and Anastasiades’ soprano vocals are many.

The duo will perform on June 14 as well, presenting a versatile mix of popular and classical tunes from around the world as part of the Classics@Home series. A home in Lania village will host Socrates Leptos, Mariza Anastasiades and a few eclectic guests to enjoy jazz, Neapolitan, Latin and Greek repertoires as well as opera.

As the hotter summer months arrive, the Music in the Mountains series goes on a short break until autumn and returns refreshed in September and October with more musical proposals that take listeners around Cyprus’ mountain villages. Until then, there is plenty to enjoy!

Vienna to Argentina

The Triptycho Ensemble live. June 1. Silikou village, Limassol district. 8pm. €15. www.dailydealscy.com/event/triptycho

Blue Tears

Local power trio performs live. June 6. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997. www.dailydealscy.com/event/tears

Spanish Night

Sold out performance with Socrates Leptos and Mariza Anastasiades of Spanish and Latin American music. June 12. o Linós, Ineia. 8pm. €18. Tel: 96-207351

From Opera to Jazz

With Socrates Leptos and Mariza Anastasiades. June 14. Lania village, Limassol district. 8pm. €15. www.dailydealscy.com/event/mariza