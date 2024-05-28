Diko accidentally endorsed the wrong Famagusta mayoral candidate in a text message sent to its members on Tuesday.

The message invited members to attend a rally at the Radisson Blu hotel in Larnaca for Famagusta mayoral candidate Vassilis Mavros, when the party had earlier in the campaign officially endorsed Andreas Vrahimis.

A second text message then followed, with the party apologising for the first, and saying “Diko supports Andreas Vrahimis and not Vassilis Mavros.”

The mistake was capitalised on by Volt, who, in a post on X, the social media platform better known as Twitter, said “this is what happens when you support mayoral candidates with the logic of ‘give and take’ – you forget what you gave to whom.”

They reiterated their endorsement of Claire Hadjikakou, and added, “we will not issue a correction.”