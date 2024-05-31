The financial outlook for the global economy and markets amid international challenges, along with the key principles of financial forecasting, were the main topics of discussion at the annual economic forum organised by the CFA Society Cyprus.

According to a statement by the CFA Society Cyprus, in a speech delivered at the event, held at the Municipal Theatre in Nicosia, the President of the Society, president Andreas Cleanthous highlighted the importance of financial forecasting in the investment process.

He noted that future uncertainty is an integral part of investing, and industry experts are compelled to include detailed forecasts for the future performance of markets in their investment strategies.

Cleanthous also showcased the work and initiatives of the CFA Society Cyprus, stating that the association is expected to exceed 300 members in the next 18 months.

During the event, which was attended by guests from the financial and academic sectors from both Cyprus and abroad, government representatives, and members of the House of Representatives, attendees had the opportunity to listen to significant and engaging presentations.

The forum provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy and underscored the crucial role of accurate financial forecasting in navigating these complexities.