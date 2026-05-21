The Goethe-Institut Cyprus’ exhibition Between Imagination and Hope continues its parallel programme with guided tours, film screenings and discussions this May. The fourth edition of KunstRaumGoethe titled Between Imagination and Hope is curated by Dr Katharina Koch and presents works by Mariandrie and Nurtane Karagil from Cyprus, and Sophie Utikal from Germany. Speaking from their respective backgrounds, all three positions approach pressing questions about the future that are formulated transnationally and manifest glocally.

In existing and newly produced drawings, textile works and objects, artists Mariandrie, Karagil and Utikal develop perspectives, sometimes subtle and sensuous, sometimes direct or even humorous, that speak of fragmentation, alienation and vulnerability, while also addressing care, attentiveness and solidarity. In doing so, they create spaces that allow for contradictions and differences, that empower, and at the same time open up other forms of storytelling.

Next in the exhibition’s parallel programme is a guided tour in Turkish on May 22 at 6pm at the Goethe-Institut Cyprus, where the showcase is presented. The following week, on May 27, the film Girls/Museum will be screened at Goethe-Institut, followed by a discussion with Evagoras Vanezis and Melita Couta in English.

Finally, a guided tour of the exhibition in Greek will close the parallel events on May 28. What is special about this last event is that it will include a simultaneous interpretation in Cypriot Sign Language, allowing a diverse crowd to be part of it.

Parallel Programme of exhibition Between Imagination and Hope

Guided tours, film screening and discussion. May 22, 27, 28. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. Free. www.goethe.de/cyprus/KunstRaumGoethe. Tel: 22-674606