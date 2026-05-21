Rain or shine, a packed events agenda is happening this weekend. Get ready for festivals, artistic interventions, street food and performances.

Prepping the ground for a good weekend ahead is another Fork Food Market this Friday at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. From 7pm, food vendors will turn up the heat with sizzling dishes, refreshing bites and desserts for those with a sweet tooth. It is the ultimate Friday night outing in the city for food lovers and beyond.

Performances

Blending the fiery spirit of flamenco and the elegance of classical music, the Barcelona Flamenco Ballet presents a bold interpretation of Bizet’s iconic Carmen this week. On Friday, the performance will be staged at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre before heading to Pattichio Theatre in Limassol on Saturday night. That is, after Thursday night’s performance in Paphos. Expect flamenco dancing, Bizet’s original music, live guitars and spirited dancing.

On Saturday evening, American saxophonist Scott Hamilton will head down to Nicosia’s newest jazz venue, Ella Jazz Bar, to perform live. Joining him on stage will be pianist Paolo Birro, bassist Aldo Zunino and drummer Alfred Krammer.

Festivals

This Thursday and Friday, the Doers Summit will bring together start-ups, investors, speakers and entrepreneurs for two days of meetings, networking, presentations and ideas sharing. Professionals from Cyprus and beyond will meet at Kolla Factory in Limassol.

In a totally different mood, Golem Brewhouse and Crossline Brewing, two popular microbreweries located in Nicosia’s old town, are teaming up to showcase their best beers this Saturday with the Old Town Craft Brewers Fest. At Faneromeni Square, visitors can enjoy 12 draught beers, poured as fresh as they come from 1pm onwards. For the perfect pairing, Biga Pizzeria will serve authentic pizza napoletana straight from the oven. Plus, DJ Fuzz will set the mood with music while a kids’ corner with workshops and activities will keep young ones entertained.

The Old Town Craft Brewers Fest

Those daring to climb can head to the Cyprus Bouldering Festival this Sunday in Ineia. Activities for all ages and levels will be offered, as well as competitions and workshops.

Participatory events

Saturday is filled with participatory events that engage visitors with artistic practices. In Nicosia, the Gardens of the Future welcome back the Yasemin Collective and The.Curious.Curly for the second edition of the workshop For Our Grandmothers. Held between 10am and 1pm, the event will teach participants the art of cyanotypes, turning a photo of their grandmother into a blue photogram while sharing nostalgic memories of their beloved family member.

Also in Nicosia, HÅUS presents the WAREHÅUS event in which seven artists from different disciplines work live in front of audiences, sharing their studio practices and a glimpse into their creative process. This will be followed by a DJ set.

In the village of Mallounta, artist Mathieu Devavry and ABR invite the public to add their touch to a new mural that will be unveiled there. The free afternoon activity On the Wall of Mallounta on Saturday between 4pm and 7pm will allow visitors to leave their mark on this artistic, public intervention by spraying, drawing or writing on it.

Fork Food Market

Street food, drinks and DJs. May 22. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com

Carmen

Flamenco opera performance by the Barcelona Flamenco Ballet. May 21. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. May 22. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Scott Hamilton

American saxophonist performs live in Cyprus. May 23. Ella Jazz Bar, Nicosia. 8.30pm

Old Town Craft Brewers Fest

Street festivals with beers by Crossline Brewing and Golem Brewhouse, street food, DJs, a children’s corner and more. May 23. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 1pm-10pm

Cyprus Bouldering Festival

Bouldering festivals for all ages with competitions, workshops and events. May 24. Ineia, Paphos. https://shinosintrofia.org

Doers Summit

Enterpreunership festival for start-ups, investors, speakers and beyond. May 21-22. Kolla Factory, Limassol. www.doerssummit.com

For Our Grandmothers

Storytelling and cyanotype workshop. By Yasemin Collective and The.Curious.Curly. May 23. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 10am-1pm. In Greek/English. Registrations needed: www.instagram.com/yasemin.collective, www.instagram.com/the.curious.curly

On the Wall of Mallounta

Public intervention and participation of mural by French artist Mathieu Devavry. The public can add to the mural. May 23. Malounta Community Amphitheatre, Nicosia district. 4pm-7pm. https://toixos-malountas.netlify.app/

WAREHÅUS

7 artists from different disciplines work live in front of audiences. Beer, DJ set and more. May 23. 17 Areos Street, Nicosia. Free admission. [email protected]