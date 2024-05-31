By Robert Morgan

Police have arrested five people for theft from cars, malicious damage and burglary tool possession in the provinces of Limassol and Famagusta.

In Limassol, two arrests were made following reports on Thursday of car break-ins and theft. The incidents involved a 36-year-old woman and an unrelated 29-year-old man, whose vehicles were in the same parking lot. The woman reported items and money worth a total of €1,760 stolen, while the man reported the theft of a laptop and other items.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for theft after some of the woman’s property was found at his home in Limassol. Additionally, a 54-year-old man was arrested after property from both vehicles was discovered at his apartment.

In Ayia Napa, three arrests were made following reports of suspicious youths in the area on Thursday night. The suspects were found in possession of burglary tools in a vehicle and are implicated in a series of car break-ins and thefts in the province between May 25 and May 30. The arrested individuals include a 25-year-old man and two others aged 18 and 17, who were with the vehicle when it was located by police.

Two additional suspects who were with the vehicle fled the scene and remain unidentified.