Conservation works have been completed at the mosque in Koilani, Limassol and the Church of Ayia Paraskevi in Palaiosofos, Kyrenia, co-chair of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage Sotos Ktoris said on Saturday.

In a social media post, Ktoris said work had been completed at the mosque in Koilani, one of the oldest mosques in Limassol district.

“The conservation of the mosque in Koilani keeps alive the hope that our cultural heritage can bridge Cyprus’ past with its future, building bonds of trust among the people of this land,” Ktoris said.

The project was funded by the European Union and implemented under the technical guidance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), he added.

Ktoris also announced the start of conservation works at the Church of Ayia Irene in the community of the same name in Kyrenia district, as well as the completion of conservation works at the Church of Ayia Paraskevi in Palaiosofos, also in Kyrenia.

The projects were carried out with financial support from the European Union, under the guidance of the UNDP.