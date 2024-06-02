The 27th annual event organised by the University of Cyprus is back finds ELENI PHILIPPOU

This June and July Axiothea Mansion in old Nicosia opens its doors again to host of events, workshops and seminars on music, dance, poetry, theatre and literature. The 27th edition of the Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus is back with more performances by esteemed local and international artists and the festival’s very first performance for the summer is on tonight.

Recitals, dance performances, literature and poetry evenings, theatre and other performance arts will reach the courtyard of Axiothea Mansion with 11 fascinating productions planned. The Theatrical Workshop of the University of Cyprus will also present The Phoenician Women by Euripides, translated by Michalis Pieris, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

“This year our audience will get to know new exceptional artists who will make their first appearance on the stage of the Axiothea Mansion,” says Artistic Director Stamatia Laoumtzi. “They will also have the privilege of enjoying internationally renowned artists from Cyprus, Bulgaria, England, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Portugal, many of whom are coming to Cyprus for the first time.

“They will savour yet again the richness of our unique folk tradition – the music, songs and dances of this land, presented by their devoted proponents who carry the weight of this ancient heritage with dignity and respect, but they will also discover sounds, rhythms and melodies from faraway places that bring unforeseen fascination with something foreign, yet familiar, which feels surprisingly recognisable.”

Kicking off the festival’s performances is Isabelle Rimbaud. My Arthur, a performance by Efstathia and Vicky Volioti that sheds light on the hitherto unknown personality of Arthur Rimbaud’s younger sister Isabelle, whose memories and experiences offer a different perspective of the life and personality of the great French poet. The performance will begin at 8.30pm and will include surtitles in French.

On Monday, the acclaimed London-based drummer and composer Sebastian Rochford and pianist Kit Downes will travel to Cyprus for the first time to present their latest album, titled A Short Diary dedicated to Sebastian’s father, Aberdeen poet Gerard Rochford.

The programme will continue on June 10 with a musical performance by the local band The Island Seeds who will perform Mediterranean Soul. The bicommunal collective was inspired by Lefteris Moumtzis and the Home of Cooperation to join their musical paths and perform as a band. Rooted in the great tradition of soul and gospel and enriched with psychedelic rhythms and contemplations, their sound brings a fresh perspective on the island’s music scene.

27th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus

Two-month-long festival with performances. June 2-July 13. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531