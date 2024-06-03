‘Who amongst us hasn’t worried for an ageing parent, or felt the strain of unresolved family tensions?’ ALIX NORMAN discovers this year’s Shakespeare at Curium is immensely relevant to Cyprus

Here’s the good news: Cyprus has far fewer people with dementia than other European countries. Just 1.17 per cent of our population (compared with 2 per cent in Greece, and 2.12 per cent in Italy) suffers from any form of dementia – a condition that’s characterised by memory loss, cognitive decline and difficulties with communication. It mainly afflicts the elderly.

Now, here’s the bad news: by 2050, the number of people in Cyprus with dementia is set to more than double. And those in their teens and 20s will be caring for an increasingly senior population.

“Dementia isn’t something you think about much when you’re young,” says Sharon Chorbadjain, who has seen relatives succumb to various forms of the disease, including Alzheimer’s. “But it’s frightening. You experience people you love – bright, beautiful, lively people – change completely. And you know it might happen to you…”

As the director of the 2024 Shakespeare at Curium, Sharon has parlayed her intimate knowledge of dementia into a deeply fascinating, immensely relevant production. A student of both psychology and drama, this accomplished 45-year-old has discerned something that most of us have not: King Lear (one of the Bard’s most famous tragedies) isn’t simply about a descent into madness. It’s a descent into dementia…

Previous year performance: Taming of the Shrew

“I’m certainly not the first to make the connection,” explains Sharon. “Over the years, countless critics and scholars have postulated that Shakespeare was describing a man in the early stages of dementia.

“The stories of Shakespeare are universal to the human condition,” she adds. “It’s what has made them so appealing down the centuries. Audiences may not always comprehend every single word of his prose, but he writes in such a way that we understand from context exactly what is happening…”

Sharon references the TV series Sons of Anarchy, inspired by Hamlet; likens the rise to power of Breaking Bad’s Walter White to Macbeth. She mentions Lost, which mirrors The Tempest, and why Game of Thrones is basically every Shakespearean plot rolled into one epic drama!

“If you look at King Lear, you get Succession and Empire – both modern takes on this epic tale of choosing the right heir,” she explains. “It’s a universal story of ageing power that’s loath to relinquish youth and control. Throw in the dynamic of a king who’s fading into dementia and you have a very contemporary story indeed!”

Named for the titular character, King Lear begins with an elderly ruler dividing his kingdom between his three daughters: Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. He asks the three to declare the extent of their love to him; but while his two eldest offspring flatter him with exaggerated expressions of love, Cordelia simply tells him she loves him as much as a daughter should.

Her honesty angers Lear’s ego, provoking him to leap to conclusions without further enquiry (“another very modern theme; how many times have you seen that in your workplace?!” asks Sharon). Cordelia is banished; the kingdom divided between Goneril and Regan.

While various subplots involving the Earl of Gloucester and his sons add fuel to the family feuding, King Lear himself begins his descent into what Sharon characterises as “dementia – quite possibly Alzheimer’s.

“You can see it in the way he begins to lose his words, struggling for coherence when he curses his two eldest daughters. They’re starting to treat him badly; the power is theirs now, their father’s in the way. Lear is confused, bewildered: he’s being shut out. And he knows it…”

‘O, let me not be mad, not mad, sweet heaven / Keep me in temper: I would not be mad!’ cries the King, as his mind begins to play tricks on him. Later, he notes that his memory is fading fast: ‘I fear I am not in my perfect mind. / I am mainly ignorant / What place this is; and all the skill I have / Remembers not these garments; nor I know not / Where I did lodge last night.’

“If you’ve known someone with dementia, you will recognise these sentiments,” says Sharon. “The slow loss of memory, of words, of self. The poor decisions and confusion that devastate not just the individual, but the entire family.

“King Lear is not just a tragedy of a king, but a very personal tragedy that resonates with anyone who’s watched a loved one decline in similar ways. And it’s a stark reminder of the critical need for compassion and effective communication within families, especially when dealing with issues of ageing and mental health.”

In Cyprus, where the bonds of kin remain exceptionally strong, conversations about mental health and elder care often remain taboo.

“This is a society that enjoys incredibly close family ties,” says Sharon. “But we have a way to go when it comes to openly discussing the mental health challenges that come with age. And, given our ageing population and increasing rates of dementia, these are perhaps considerations for now, rather than later.”

Treating the characters with compassion, setting the play in the modern era to underline the importance of its themes, this year’s Shakespeare becomes immensely relevant to today’s audience.

“This is a play that brings us emotions and conflicts as old as time,” Sharon acknowledges. “Yet such issues are increasingly germane to the world of today. It’s a play that has always been very thought-provoking; intensely moving. Who among us hasn’t worried for an ageing parent, or felt the strain of unresolved family tensions?

“King Lear challenges us to reflect on our own family dynamics,” she concludes. “And to confront the oft unspoken burdens carried by those we love. It’s a poignant reminder that beneath the historical and dramatic layers of Shakespeare’s work, there are essential truths about the human condition that transcend time and place.

“In Cyprus, a land where the echoes of ancient dramas are not just in our theatres but in the very fabric of our families, King Lear holds a mirror to our society.”

All profits from the PACC Shakespeare at Curium will go to The Cyprus Alzheimer Association.

Performances take place on June 20, 21, and 22 at 8 pm. Tickets are available from www.soldoutticketbox.com at a cost of €20 (€25 on the door). Under 18s are €10 in advance, €12 on the door