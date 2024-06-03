Cypriots are planning their summer holidays in record numbers, booking airline tickets and hotel beds with a fervour that could set a new high for outbound travel.

According to tour operators and leisure professionals, this trend of Cypriots travelling abroad continues unabated.

Last year, nearly 1.7 million trips abroad were made by Cypriots, up from around 1.3 million in 2022 and 1.5 million in 2019. Antonis Orthodoxou, the press representative of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (Acta), confirmed the strong momentum in travel bookings for this summer.

Orthodoxou revealed that Cypriots have already begun exploring the travel packages on offer this year, actively seeking information and updates.

Many have commenced booking en masse, capitalising on offers provided by Acta members that include holiday packages with accommodation in foreign hotels and air tickets.

In stark contrast to inbound tourism, where hoteliers report sluggishness and restraint compared to last year, bookings for outbound tourism are progressing smoothly, with a slight increase over the previous year.

When asked if Cypriot tourists still prefer package tours, Orthodoxou affirmed that most travellers do opt for these packages. He noted that package tours are advantageous and time-saving for consumers.

He explained that individuals attempting to book tickets and accommodation independently now, or later in the summer, will likely encounter higher prices than those secured earlier by travel organisers.

Greece, as ever, remains the most favoured holiday destination for Cypriots this year. However, Orthodoxou mentioned that travel packages are varied, thanks to enhanced connectivity in recent years and a growing trend towards more distant destinations.

Besides Greece and the Greek islands, bookings are also strong for Central European countries. Popular destinations include Italy, Austria (particularly Vienna), France—with Eurodisney retaining its appeal among Cypriots—Germany, and the Scandinavian countries.

For those inclined towards more distant travel, there are packages available, and bookings are being made for the Maldives, America, China, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

Other market players have confirmed the significant flow of bookings for overseas travel this summer, estimating that this year will match, if not surpass, last year’s levels.

They noted that pre-booking data for packages is more favourable than the same period last year.

Nonetheless, they highlighted certain constraints this year, such as challenges within the aviation sector and difficulties in sourcing aircraft, which may hinder programme adjustments to meet increased summer demand.