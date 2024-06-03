Police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old Nicosia resident for a case of money extortion under false pretences.

According to police, a 44-year-old restaurateur reported the case, according to which in 2023 he came into contact with the 45-year-old, who was introduced to him as a lawyer.

The 45-year-old allegedly extorted over €10,000 from the 44-year-old to register employees to be employed at the complainant’s restaurant in Famagusta. However, the alleged lawyer never provided the service.

Police issued a judicial arrest warrant against the 45-year-old, after which he was arrested and taken into custody.

Famagusta CID is furthering the investigation.