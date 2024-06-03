Police on Monday are investigating an explosion at a Limassol tavern in the Zakaki area which happened in the early morning.

According to Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou the explosion, happened shortly before 5am, and was caused by an improvised explosive device which had been placed at the entrance of the premises.

The explosion caused some minor damages to equipment and the front of the building. According to Kyriacou as similar incident had occurred at the same venue two years ago.

Police have cordoned off the scene and investigations continue.