By Julia Stern

Theodoros Sophocleous broke two Cypriot records this past weekend at the 48-hour World Running Championships, which took place in Balatonfüred, Hungary.

Running from Friday to Sunday afternoon, with just small rest stops, Sophocleous covered a distance of 302,872 metres or nearly 302.9km. This performance surpassed both the 24-hour and 48-hour records for Cypriot men.

Alongside Sophocleous was fellow ultramarathoner Stefanos Charalambous, who also represented Cyprus at the competition.

This year marked the first appearance of Cyprus at the 48-hour World Running Championships. Sophocleous’ performance opens the way for Cypriots to participate in future long-distance and ultra-marathon events.