Minibus services have been organised by the Human Rights Platform to take Turkish Cypriots from across the north to vote in Sunday’s European parliament elections.

There will be three routes, which will see two minibuses each make the journey, one at 9am and one at 2pm.

One route will depart from Trikomo towards Deryneia, stopping in Sygkrasi, Lapathos, Arnadi, Spathariko, and Ayios Sergios, before crossing to the Republic.

Another will depart from Kyrenia towards Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia, stopping in Bogazi.

The third route will depart from Lapithos towards Astromeritis, stopping in Morphou.

Those wishing to register for the buses must do so by Thursday by contacting (+90) 0542 862 00 60 with their identity card number and bus service of choice.

All minibuses will return to their points of origin on the same route when all people on board have voted.

A total of 103,269 Turkish Cypriots who live in the north have registered to vote in Sunday’s European parliament elections, as well as 834 Turkish Cypriots who live in the Republic.

There will be a total of 32 polling stations opened for Turkish Cypriots, which will be located in the Nicosia, Larnaca, and Famagusta districts.

Three Turkish Cypriots are standing as candidates; incumbent MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek of Akel, Oz Karahan of the Green Party, and Hulusi Kilim of Volt.