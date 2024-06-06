A 40-year-old man reported for drunk driving was expected on Thursday to appear before the Nicosia district court for immediate trial.

According to a police announcement, the man was spotted around 12.45am by members of the traffic squad who were carrying out a speed check on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway.

Close to Lympia, they detected a car moving at a speed of 177 kilometres per hour, where the upper limit is 100km/h.

After the vehicle was stopped for a check, the driver was found to be a 40-year-old resident of Nicosia, who also underwent a preliminary alcohol test with a positive result.

As a result, the 40-year-old was arrested on the spot and taken to Pera Chorio police station, where he underwent a final alcohol test, with a lower reading of 75µg%, instead of 22µg%.

After being charged with the speeding and drink driving offences, the 40-year-old signed a bail bond to appear in court today and was released from custody.

The Pera Chorio police station is investigating the case.