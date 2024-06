Incumbent Famagusta mayor in exile Simos Ioannou won a second term in office on Sunday, winning just shy of 40 per cent of the vote.

His nearest challenger Andreas Vrahimis won 30 per cent.

Ioannou has built up a strong rapport with Turkish Cypriot Famagusta mayor Suleyman Ulucay since the latter was elected in 2022, with Ioannou having made trips to Famagusta to meet with Ulucay.