June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta mayors meet in show of friendship

By Tom Cleaver0107
The Greek and Turkish Cypriot mayors of Famagusta met in the town recently in a show of friendship, it emerged on Friday.

Turkish Cypriot mayor Suleyman Ulucay invited his Greek Cypriot counterpart Simos Ioannou to the town, with the pair meeting at the town hall.

Ulucay said “we do not say ‘welcome’ to you because this is your home”.

Ioannou thanked Ulucay for his “truly moving welcome and hospitality”.

Ioannou also visited and laid flowers at the Ayios Loucas cemetery, where cleaning work has recently been undertaken.

