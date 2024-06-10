A charity fashion show takes place this week by Perwoll for the 8th consecutive year. Held at the Open Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia on Thursday, the fashion show is this year organised by the Cyprus League for People with Rheumatism, where net proceeds will be allocated to support education, treatment and rehabilitation services for rheumatoid patients provided by the association.

Over the past seven events, more than €120,000 has been raised, which has been allocated to various institutions and organisations aimed at offering relief to people in need. This year, the show is expected to be more spectacular than ever, offering a rich high-tech spectacle where audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy the impressive creations of well-known Cypriot designers Calia Monoyiou, Giorgos Chrysostomou, Polyxeni Pazarou, Maison Anna Dorothea, Litous, Ira the brand, 212 by Marilia Economou and EMYANT.

Additionally, the stores Kouros, Be Lou Sou & Michel Dali will participate, adding even more variety and luxury to the philanthropic purpose of the event. The presentation will be undertaken by Andreas Falas and Maria Onisiforou, who will combine their talents to create an evening that promises to be unforgettable. Held under the auspices of Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, the show seeks to unite the creative prowess of fashion to raise funds for a good cause.

Eight with a Cause

Charity fashion show supporting the Cyprus League for People with Rheumatism. Presented by Perwoll. June 13. Open Amphitheater of the University of Nicosia, Nicosia. 8pm. €15 donation. Tel: 22-428285, 24-361085, 25-344432